OFFICIAL: DE Hammond Russell IV Signs with West Virginia

DE Hammond Russell

Height: 6'3" Weight: 245

Hometown: Dublin, Ohio

High school: Dublin Coffman

Why he chose West Virginia:

"My relationship with coaches has grown a lot and it is great. I feel like we’re building something special and I’m happy to be apart of it. I love the team and the coaches because they are really trying to make us great and I can’t wait for us to all get together and play for the coaches and each other. I will forever love Morgantown. The coaching staff is building something different and I believe that we could win some Big 12 championships and some natty's with the right pieces, so I’m willing to get whoever we need to be great."

Power Five Offers:

Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, Purdue.

Group of Five Offers:

Akron, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo.

Evaluation:

Russell is strong – and his biggest strength is rushing the passer. At 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, he’s quick to the edge making him dominant at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. In breaking down his film he keeps his opponent on edge with his decision making. At times he’s quick off the ball, and with his initial burst, wins the corner to get into the backfield.

Playing time projection:

Hammond has shown versatility and may have the potential to play linebacker to get some early playing time. With his ability to get to the quarterback, he may find himself some early playing time.

