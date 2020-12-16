OFFICIAL: OL Wyatt Milum Signs with West Virginia

OT Wyatt Milum

Height: 6'6" Weight: 275 lbs

Hometown: Huntington, WV

High school: Spring Valley

Why he chose West Virginia:

"It means so much to me to represent this state. For my family and friends to be able to watch every home game is awesome!! I also like Coach Brown a lot. I like how he does things at West Virginia, and he will turn this program around here soon."

Power Five Offers:

Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech.

Group of Five Offers:

Cincinnati, Marshall, Toledo.

Evaluation:

Milum is a high motor guy that has incredible strength and lower body power for as young as he is. He flattens defenders on a weekly basis and does a really good job of turning guys out from the play. Milum's hands are so strong that once he gets control of you, there's no shot to break away and make a play.

Throughout much of his career at Spring Valley, he has lined up at right tackle, so I would expect him to probably do the same once he reaches Morgantown and maybe even get some looks at left tackle if there is a need.

Playing time projection:

Normally, I would say that true freshman offensive linemen don't stand much of a chance to play mainly because of how demanding the position is and how big of a jump it is from high school to college. But we have already seen WVU head coach Neal Brown not be afraid to throw a true freshman out there as he did this season with Zach Frazier. Milum has an extremely high ceiling and could battle for the starting right tackle spot next season. With that said, I think Brown is hoping his older guys take another step in their development so he doesn't have to throw Milum into the fire.

