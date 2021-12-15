Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: P Oliver Straw Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Oliver Straw.
    P Oliver Straw

    Height: 6'3" Weight: 220 lbs

    Hometown: Australia

    High school: ProKick Australia

    Power Five Offers:

    West Virginia.

    Group of Five Offers:

    N/A

    Evaluation:

    Straw has a very strong leg that produces a good combination of hang time (average of 4.9 seconds) and distance, which sits around 48-50 yards consistently. His motion is not completely fluid and does need to work on his release and angle of his kicks. This will be something that he'll get cleaned up very early at WVU. What's most intriguing about Straw is that he has the ability to kick the ball with either leg.

    Playing time projection:

    Tyler Sumpter is set to graduate which means West Virginia will be in need of a new punter next season. Although Straw could work his way into the number one spot, I would have to imagine that redshirt senior Evan Matthes will handle the punting duties in 2022. As of now, there are no other punters on the roster which could lead to Straw taking over the role in 2023.

