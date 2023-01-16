Skip to main content

Penn State Linebacker Transfer Receives Offer from West Virginia

From State College to Morgantown?

West Virginia is in desperate need of some help at linebacker and is looking to the portal for that help.

Recently, the Mountaineers sent out an offer to former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin (6'2", 215 lbs) who entered the transfer portal just a few days ago. Buddin has also received an offer from Bowling Green along with interest from several other schools.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Buddin appeared in eight games for the Nittany Lions and recorded eight tackles and one fumble recovery. Coming out of Belleville, Michigan, Buddin was a highly-rated four-star prospect that held offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Purdue, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

Buddin will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_19561723_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Former Mountaineer Signs Deal with Steelers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19789251_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Time to Panic? Not Yet - Huggs Has a Word (or Two) for the 'Doubters'

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19791828_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Knows Where He Wants to Play in 2023

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19788799_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs in the second quarter during a wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith and the Seahawks Fall Short in Wild Card Round

By Christopher Hall
Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) congratulates running back Kenneth Walker III (9) after his first quarter touchdown run during a wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Geno Smith Tosses 50-Yard TD

By Christopher Hall
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (16)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Oklahoma Wins 7th Straight Over WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) is fouled as he tries to shoot for two in the first half during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Basketball

West Virginia Loses Fifth Straight

By Christopher Hall