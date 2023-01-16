Penn State Linebacker Transfer Receives Offer from West Virginia

West Virginia is in desperate need of some help at linebacker and is looking to the portal for that help.

Recently, the Mountaineers sent out an offer to former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin (6'2", 215 lbs) who entered the transfer portal just a few days ago. Buddin has also received an offer from Bowling Green along with interest from several other schools.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Buddin appeared in eight games for the Nittany Lions and recorded eight tackles and one fumble recovery. Coming out of Belleville, Michigan, Buddin was a highly-rated four-star prospect that held offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Purdue, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

Buddin will have three years of eligibility remaining.

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.