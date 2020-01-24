Previous Relationship With WVU Assistant Sparks Interest in Mountaineers for 2021 Lineman

Loyalty means everything. It shows commitment, trust and belief in someone and that's what West Virginia tight ends coach Travis Trickett has for 2021 offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, a 6'3" 280-pound center of Columbus High School in Miami, Florida received word yesterday that he had earned an offer from the Mountaineers.

"Coach Trickett has been following me on Twitter since my freshman year when he was at Georgia State and for him to still have interest in me throughout him getting a new job means a lot," Rodriguez said. "I told him it was an honor and he sent me videos of the crowd signing Country Roads and I loved it. We have always followed each other on Twitter and kept in touch that way. We had a great conversation today and I'm excited to get up and visit."

Rodriguez says that West Virginia has "a great football tradition and a winning history", but hasn't really kept up with the team, but certainly will now that he is being recruited by the Mountaineers.

A date for Rodriguez to make the trek to Morgantown is still in the works, but is hoping to make it some time this spring.

He also holds offers from Miami, Louisville, Wake Forest, Georgia State, Florida International, Florida Atlantic and a few others.