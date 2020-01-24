MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Previous Relationship With WVU Assistant Sparks Interest in Mountaineers for 2021 Lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Loyalty means everything. It shows commitment, trust and belief in someone and that's what West Virginia tight ends coach Travis Trickett has for 2021 offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, a 6'3" 280-pound center of Columbus High School in Miami, Florida received word yesterday that he had earned an offer from the Mountaineers.

"Coach Trickett has been following me on Twitter since my freshman year when he was at Georgia State and for him to still have interest in me throughout him getting a new job means a lot," Rodriguez said. "I told him it was an honor and he sent me videos of the crowd signing Country Roads and I loved it. We have always followed each other on Twitter and kept in touch that way. We had a great conversation today and I'm excited to get up and visit."

Rodriguez says that West Virginia has "a great football tradition and a winning history", but hasn't really kept up with the team, but certainly will now that he is being recruited by the Mountaineers.

A date for Rodriguez to make the trek to Morgantown is still in the works, but is hoping to make it some time this spring.

He also holds offers from Miami, Louisville, Wake Forest, Georgia State, Florida International, Florida Atlantic and a few others. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Coach Trickett is great at building relationships with prospective and current players

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BTE Mailbag: Ask Questions to WVU Signee Taj Thweatt

Send questions to WVU Basketball Signee Taj Thweatt

Schuyler Callihan

by

Zwalls

Bob Huggins Just One Win Away From Tying Rupp

Bob Huggins is sitting at 875, and needs one more to tie Adolph Rupp

John Pentol

by

Halk35

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands 2020 Running Back

The Mountaineers get their guy for the 2020 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

Daniel Woods

Oscar Tshiebwe On Pace for Historic Freshman Season

The Former McDonald's All-American looks to challenge record set by Mountaineer great.

Daniel Woods

by

Halk35

Rising 2021 Linebacker Has Serious Interest in West Virginia

He got the offer he's been waiting for, is a visit next?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia's National Title Odds Might Shock You

The Mountaineers are officially a national title contender

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Latest 2022 Offer: "I've Been Waiting on This One for Two Years"

Top New Jersey defensive end thrilled with WVU offer

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Top Two In-State Recruits Set to Visit WVU This Weekend

Neal Brown and staff have a big recruiting weekend ahead of them

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

The Return of the Macke

Freshman walk-on Spencer Macke makes ESPN following his three point shot

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Halk35

Game Thread: West Virginia, Texas

Discuss the West Virginia, Texas game with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

Anthony Gregory