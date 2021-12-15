Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: LB Raleigh Collins III Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Raleigh Collins.
    Author:

    LB Raleigh Collins III

    Height: 6'3" Weight: 205 lbs

    Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

    High school: Neumann Goretti

    Power Five Offers:

    Boston College, Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

    Group of Five Offers:

    Read More

    Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, UConn, Temple.

    Evaluation:

    Collins III has spent his high school career in the secondary, but defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and inside linebacker coach Jeff Koontz have identified him as a linebacker - it may be due to the fact of the bad intentions he has when approaching the ball carriers, delivering devastating blows and the ability to shed blocks and naturally, his size. He is versatile and athletic and may fit into the bandit role (Hybrid of linebacker/defensive back) and his physicality will be another welcome presence in the box. Then again, once he gets a closer evaluation and adds weight, he could shift to weakside linebacker. His versatility is exactly what makes him appealing in this WVU defense - an athlete, the coaching staff, can line up nearly anywhere, something the staff is evolving more towards.

    Playing time projection:

    Considering he's at a fairly low weight for a linebacker, I wouldn't expect him to play right away. Not only that but he is still learning the position and making that adjustment from being in the secondary may take some time getting used to. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 3.10.54 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: LB Raleigh Collins III Signs with West Virginia

    10 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 3.55.11 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: S Mumu Bin-Wahad Signs with West Virginia

    16 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 3.46.35 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: S Christion Stokes Signs with West Virginia

    37 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 1.26.05 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: OL Charlie Katarincic Signs with West Virginia

    53 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 3.00.33 PM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: LB Travious Lathan Signs with West Virginia

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 2.44.41 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: OL Landen Livingston Signs with West Virginia

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 4.16.30 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: P Oliver Straw Signs with West Virginia

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17042660_168388579_lowres
    Recruiting

    2022 WVU Football National Signing Day Tracker

    3 hours ago