Recruiting Rundown: Who's Left?

Jonathan Martin

With the December signing day rapidly approaching, West Virginia appears poised for a few last minutes surprises. With the class of 2020 having 16 commitments secured - most expect that number rise to around 23 players.

The Mountaineers are still in the mix with numerous prospects whose recruitments will come down to the very end. We’ll examine the prospects who plan to sign on Wednesday and where things stand in their recruitments.

Tairiq Stewart, OL, ASA College (N.Y.) – Stewart took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend, and the Mountaineers seemed poised to secure his commitment. The massive lineman – 6-foot-5, 315-pounds – would be a welcome addition to an offense line unit that struggled last season.

Others in Play: Maryland, Syracuse and Toledo

Charles Bell IV, Safety, Gaithersburg (Md.) – The hard-hitting safety originally committed to Syracuse during the summer but backed off his pledge in early December. It wasn’t long before the West Virginia staff made contact and Bell visited in a few weeks later.

Others in Play: Syracuse and Indiana

Akheem Mesidor, DL, Clearwater (Fla.) – West Virginia is pushing for Mesidor in hopes he’s a building block for the future along the defensive line. Case in point? Three members of the Mountaineer staff – Jahmile Addae, Jordan Lesley and Neal Brown – visited Mesidor last week in Florida. He plans to sign on Wednesday at 9:00am.

Others in Play: Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Lakevias Daniel, CB, Jones CO, C.C. (MS) – The coveted junior college cornerback was originally committed to Ole Miss. After the firing of head coach Matt Luke, Daniel opened his recruitment back up. West Virginia quickly offered and secured a visit. However, the same goes for Louisville, who hosted Daniel for an official visit this past weekend. Daniels tells Mountaineer Maven he’s decided and will sign on Wednesday.

Others in Play: Louisville

Yaya Diaby, DL, Georgia Military College (Ga.) – Diaby has kept his recruitment extremely quiet – which has raised questions as to where schools stand. The Mountaineers envision him as an immediate help along the defense line.

Others in Play: Louisville, South Carolina, Kansas State

Sam Brown, WR, Bloomingdale (Ga.) – Brown had been committed to UCF but re-opened his recruitment a few weeks back. West Virginia quickly emerged as a potential landing spot. But late offers from Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss have made things uncertain. Brown seems to favor the SEC – but his longstanding relationship with Neal Brown and a handful of current commits – could help the Mountaineers chances.

Others in Play: Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss

