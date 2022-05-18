DT Richard James Discusses Decision to Commit to WVU

Get to know the first member of the Mountaineers' 2024 recruiting class.

Tuesday evening, West Virginia picked up its first pledge of the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of defensive tackle Richard "Wink" James (6'1", 270 lbs) of Philadelphia, PA.

James chose the Mountaineers over Ole Miss, Penn State, Temple, and Texas A&M among a few others.

"The family vibe up there and the defense fits me perfectly," James told Mountaineers Now. "I liked the people and I liked the facilities a lot. Coach Scott and I have a really good relationship. Every conversation is like I've known him all my life."

Becoming the first commit of a recruiting class says a lot, especially when it's this early in the cycle. James is dedicated to being a Mountaineer and is willing to even put the work in as a recruiter now that he has settled on a school.

"I started it and I'm going to finish this. I’ll work to better myself and bring the best class possible."

