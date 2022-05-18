Skip to main content

DT Richard James Discusses Decision to Commit to WVU

Get to know the first member of the Mountaineers' 2024 recruiting class.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Tuesday evening, West Virginia picked up its first pledge of the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of defensive tackle Richard "Wink" James (6'1", 270 lbs) of Philadelphia, PA.

James chose the Mountaineers over Ole Miss, Penn State, Temple, and Texas A&M among a few others. 

"The family vibe up there and the defense fits me perfectly," James told Mountaineers Now. "I liked the people and I liked the facilities a lot. Coach Scott and I have a really good relationship. Every conversation is like I've known him all my life."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Becoming the first commit of a recruiting class says a lot, especially when it's this early in the cycle. James is dedicated to being a Mountaineer and is willing to even put the work in as a recruiter now that he has settled on a school. 

"I started it and I'm going to finish this. I’ll work to better myself and bring the best class possible."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-05-17 at 5.05.42 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2024 DL Richard James Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
Jamel Morris
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jamel Morris Returns to Best Virginia

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
Aidan Major
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Race: Where WVU Sits Heading Into the Final Weekend

By Christopher Hall19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 6.53.17 PM
Recruiting

WVU Dips Into Florida to Offer 2023 WR Tastean Reddicks

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 10.18.25 PM
Basketball

WVU Adds Western Illinois Transfer Danni Nichols

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-17T091722.704
Basketball

A Breakdown of WVU Basketball's Incoming Transfers

By Jakob JanoskiMay 17, 2022
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler CallihanMay 17, 2022
Member Exclusive
Mahone PRO DAY
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jaguars Make Decision on Former WVU Safety Sean Mahone

By AdminMay 16, 2022