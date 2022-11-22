Skip to main content

Top WVU Commit Sets Visit to Big Ten School

Can West Virginia hang on to its top-rated recruit?

With the uncertainty of Neal Brown's future as the head coach of West Virginia, several recruits that are committed to WVU are looking to keep their options open as signing day nears.

The Mountaineers' top-rated commit, wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, has scheduled a visit to Penn State this weekend. Gallagher had Penn State in his top eight list of schools which also featured Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pitt, Texas, Virginia Tech, and of course, West Virginia.

This visit doesn't mean Gallagher is looking to back off from his commitment to WVU.

"I’m just weighing my options out to see what’s best for my family and myself," Gallagher told Mountaineers Now. "I’m still committed to WVU, but just seeing what will happen in the future. I love the school and coach Brown means a lot to my family."

When asked if he will remain committed to WVU if Neal Brown is indeed fired, Gallagher responded, "I can’t answer this as of now. Just have to see what’s gonna happen."

