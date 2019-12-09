Running Back Lamy Constant Decommits from West Virginia

Yesterday, class of 2020 running back Lamy Constant (Brooklyn, NY) announced that he would be decommitting from West Virginia and re-opening his recruitment.

This comes as a complete shock as Constant committed to the Mountaineers just a little under a month ago.

It's unclear as to why Constant had miscommunication with the coaching staff, but this is a big loss for the 2020 class. He originally committed to West Virginia over LSU, Michigan State, Texas A & M and several others.

Adding depth at the running back position is something Neal Brown said that would be addressed this off-season. The team loses Kennedy McKoy to graduation and will return Martell Pettaway (Sr./took redshirt in 2019), Leddie Brown (So.), Alec Sinkfield (r-So.) and Tony Mathis (Fr.). I would fully expect the staff attempts to still bring in another back in this recruiting cycle.

Some names that might be candidates to replace Constant's spot at running back are Kenny Tracy (Indianapolis, IN) and La'damian Webb (Jones County JC).