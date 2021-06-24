The Updated WVU Facilities Appeals to Newly Offered 2024 OL

West Virginia's one day elite camp stood out over others according to Virginia offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal

Following the Gold and Blue camp hosted by the West Virginia University football program on Monday, the coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2024 offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal out of Leesburg, VA. “I am honored to be recognized as a sophomore by WVU, he said.

The 6-7 325-lbs tackle also holds offers from Old Dominion, Penn State, Pitt, and Virginia.

“The camp was great,” said Westphal. “They trained us like they were a part of the team. “It was tough competition at the camp - there were a lot of great players.” Also adding, “They did things that other camps didn’t, and they made sure they got things done even with inclement weather.”

While in attendance for the one day elite camp, Westphal got a good look at the upgraded facilities. “I loved the newly renovated athletic facilities. It’s hard to fail with how they integrated everything is. An athlete needs training, nutrition, and academics, and it is all right there,” he said.

When it comes down to making a decision, he listed his criteria. “Academics, football program, housing, facilities, how well I get along with the players and coaches, and lastly location,” said Westphal and doesn’t plan on deciding until the end of his junior season.

As of now, there is no scheduled visit to Morgantown, but he will be in attendance for the season opener at Maryland.

