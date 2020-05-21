MountaineerMaven
Top 2021 Linebacker Includes WVU in Final 10

Schuyler Callihan

Early Thursday morning, class of 2021 linebacker Jaydon Hood of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida released his final ten schools via Twitter.

The Mountaineers are joined by North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Louisville, South Florida, Michigan, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Miami. 

Hood is currently developing his relationship with his lead recruiter Travis Trickett and he likes the direction in which things are going. "Having a good relationship with the coach is important to me. He seems like he really sees me as a potential contributor and he seems very structured, so I like that."

According to Hood, there is a lot to like about West Virginia and it's not all about the happenings on the football field. "I think they have a great engineering program and they have a lot of other strong majors that I would be interested in," he said. "As for the football side, I really like the defense. I'll never forget Karl Joseph's hit vs TCU. I like him because he is a really big hitter and I pattern game after big hitters, such as him."

As previously mentioned, Hood has always viewed West Virginia as a place he'd like to visit and he's not the only one that hopes to take that visit, his family would love to see the trip happen. "My godparents are from Charleston, West Virginia, so they've been hitting me up all night, telling me who the alumi are and how great the school is. I've never been to West Virginia, but I'm excited to go see it," Hood says.

