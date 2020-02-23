Top 2021 Wide Receiver Includes WVU in Top 12 Schools

On Wednesday, class of 2021 wide receiver Christian Leary of Edgewater High School in Orlando, FL released his top list of schools, with West Virginia making the cut.

The Mountaineers join Florida State, USC, Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Auburn as schools still in the hunt to land Leary's services.

“Coach [Chad] Scott is a really good coach and I talk to him a lot. Every time we talk, it makes me eager to get up there,” Leary tells Mountaineer Maven.

As a junior, Leary finished with 1,036 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Not only was he a threat in the passing game for Edgewater High School, bur was a factor in the run game totaling 520 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 9.3 yards per carry.

The Mountaineers will likely add two more wide receivers to the 2021 class to join current commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Leary is considered to be a “top priority” on the Mountaineers big board.

A visit date to Morgantown is not officially set in stone at the moment, but Leary is looking to make that happen soon. He also has his commitment date set for June 6th and is not sure of when he will trim his list down once again.

