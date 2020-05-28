MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Top 2021 WR Christian Leary Delaying Commitment

Schuyler Callihan

On May 1st, top class of 2021 wide receiver Christian Leary of Orlando, Florida released his top six schools consisting of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

Late Wednesday night, Leary announced on Twitter that he would be delaying his college decision for the time being. He had originally announced a decision date of June 6th, which was also his mom's birthday. The delay on the decision is likely to due the pandemic restricting recruits from making visits to schools.

This actually pays off well for West Virginia considering that he has not visited WVU to this point and head coach Neal Brown wants recruits to visit before committing. Leary had a visit to Morgantown scheduled for June 12th-14th, which will not be happening with the dead period being extended due to the coronavirus.

Leary becomes the second West Virginia target to put a delay on his decision, joining junior college cornerback Jedarrius Perkins.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COMMIT TALK: Hammond Russell Wants Top Recruits and Big 12 Titles

West Virginia commit Hammond Russell is showing his passion for being a Mountaineer

Schuyler Callihan

NCAA Football Oversight Committee to Submit Plan for Preseason

The NCAA Football Oversight Committee has a model for preseason ready to be submitted next week

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Football Releases Return Dates

A phased-in approach for voluntary workouts has been put in place for Mountaineer Football

Christopher Hall

A Season Ticket May be the Only Entry Into Mountaineer Field in 2020

No plans are set but it's possible the only way to see the Mountaineers play in 2020 is through season tickets

Christopher Hall

2021 OL Kareem Harden Receives WVU Offer, Plans to Visit

The West Virginia Mountaineers send out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

Way-Too-Early Bowl Projections for West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers projected bowl games

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: WVU Commit Brayden Dudley Highlights & Analysis

Taking an in-depth look at West Virginia's latest commitment

Schuyler Callihan

by

Dog Shep

West Virginia Football 2021 Commits

Full list of the Mountaineers' recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: DE Brayden Dudley Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers have added to the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Offers 2021 Wide Receiver Malachi Bennett

The West Virginia Mountaineers send out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan