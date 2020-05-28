Top 2021 WR Christian Leary Delaying Commitment

On May 1st, top class of 2021 wide receiver Christian Leary of Orlando, Florida released his top six schools consisting of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

Late Wednesday night, Leary announced on Twitter that he would be delaying his college decision for the time being. He had originally announced a decision date of June 6th, which was also his mom's birthday. The delay on the decision is likely to due the pandemic restricting recruits from making visits to schools.

This actually pays off well for West Virginia considering that he has not visited WVU to this point and head coach Neal Brown wants recruits to visit before committing. Leary had a visit to Morgantown scheduled for June 12th-14th, which will not be happening with the dead period being extended due to the coronavirus.

Leary becomes the second West Virginia target to put a delay on his decision, joining junior college cornerback Jedarrius Perkins.

