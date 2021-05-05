Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Top 2022 QB, Florida State Commit Locks Down WVU Visit

Could the Mountaineers get the Noles commit to flip?
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia coaching staff had to be pleased on Tuesday evening to lock in a weekend visit with top 2022 quarterback and Florida State commit, Nicco Marchiol (6'2", 216 lbs) of Hamilton HS in Chandler, Arizona.

Marchiol also announced that he will be taking an official visit to Michigan State. The timing of this news is interesting as Florida State picked up another QB commitment in the 2022 class from AJ Duffy - another WVU target. With the commitment of Duffy, it appears that Marchiol is willing to keep all options open in his recruitment while remaining committed to Florida State. 

West Virginia is still searching for their quarterback of the 2022 class after missing out on Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers commit) and most recently, Braden Davis who chose South Carolina.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15852111_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Fairmont State Star Transfers to Baylor

Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 12.45.02 AM
Recruiting

Top 2022 QB, Florida State Commit Locks Down WVU Visit

Alonzo Addae
Football

Alonzo Addae Selected 13th Overall in the CFL Draft

DSC_1253
Football

2021 WVU Football Schedule

USATSI_15382653_168388579_lowres
Area 304+

Area304+: Steve Slaton Gives Take on WVU Extending Neal Brown

Chase Behrndt
Mountaineers in the Pros

OFFICIAL: Chase Behrndt Invited to Steelers Rookie Camp

Kyle Poland
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Kyle Poland Signs with Texans

screen-shot-2021-04-15-at-120027-pm
Basketball

Examining Every Possible Scenario for WVU's Starting 5