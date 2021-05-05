Top 2022 QB, Florida State Commit Locks Down WVU Visit

The West Virginia coaching staff had to be pleased on Tuesday evening to lock in a weekend visit with top 2022 quarterback and Florida State commit, Nicco Marchiol (6'2", 216 lbs) of Hamilton HS in Chandler, Arizona.

Marchiol also announced that he will be taking an official visit to Michigan State. The timing of this news is interesting as Florida State picked up another QB commitment in the 2022 class from AJ Duffy - another WVU target. With the commitment of Duffy, it appears that Marchiol is willing to keep all options open in his recruitment while remaining committed to Florida State.

West Virginia is still searching for their quarterback of the 2022 class after missing out on Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers commit) and most recently, Braden Davis who chose South Carolina.

