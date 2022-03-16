Skip to main content

Top 2023 DL Target Includes WVU in Top Interests, Schedules Official Visit

West Virginia is making a strong push for one of the best defensive line prospects in the country.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Joel Starlings (6'5", 310 lbs) of Richmond, Virginia is set to return to Morgantown for his official visit on June 10th, marking his second trip to WVU.

Starlings made it to campus last June and fell in love with what the Mountaineers had to offer. "It was a great visit. I loved how the coaches were so down-to-earth and they were genuine people. The WVU program is doing great things right now and the culture is building with this staff."

Starlings said that the coaching staff made him feel welcomed and that they view him as a priority in this year's recruiting class.

"I talked with Coach [Andrew] Jackson and I talked with head coach Neal Brown. We talked about how I could lead this defensive class going forward and being a prime influence to bring in other defensive guys in the '23 class."

Recently, Starlings released his top 12 schools which include Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

