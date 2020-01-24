Top Two In-State Recruits Set to Visit WVU This Weekend

The West Virginia football program turns the page to their second junior day festivities of the calendar year - playing host to a large number of underclassmen this weekend.

Of those scheduled to be in attendance are two of the top prospects in the mountain state, Wyatt Milum and Zeiqui Lawton.

Milum, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound, offensive tackle of Spring Valley has been at the forefront of head coach Neal Brown’s re-energized effort on in-state recruiting.

The Mountaineers are in a battle with some of the nations top programs for his services. In November, Milum announced his top six schools.

Those making the cut were West Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Charleston (W.Va.) defensive end Zeiqui Lawton also plans to make the trip north this weekend.

Lawton, 6-foot-3, 245-pounds, is a hot commodity of the recruiting trail - with offers from West Virginia, Oregon, Louisville and Cincinnati among others.

Known for his speed and athleticism, Lawton possesses the type of pass rush skill set wanted by defensive coordinator, Vic Koenning.

This past season season for South Charleston High - Lawton recorded over 80 solo tackles and 12 sacks.

Mountaineer Maven will provide a full recap of their visits - as well as a complete rundown of junior day - following the conclusion of the weekend events.