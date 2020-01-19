Top WVU Running Back Target Makes Decision

Last night the top running back remaining on West Virginia's board, La'Damian Webb (Jones County JC) announced his college decision via Twitter.

Webb's decision to choose Florida State is a big blow considering there are not many backs left on the board in the 2020 class. With Lamy Constant decommitting from West Virginia a couple of months ago and the news of Martell Pettaway entering the transfer portal, the Mountaineers are in need of finding a back in this class.

The transfer portal might be the route West Virginia goes in order to fill that hole, but also keep an eye on Avarius Sparrow, who just visited Morgantown this weekend. Sparrow also holds offers from Florida Atlantic, Rutgers, Central Florida and South Florida.

The Mountaineers currently have three running backs on scholarship for the 2020 season: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield and Tony Mathis.