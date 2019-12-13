Mountaineer Maven
Top WVU WR Target Decommits From UCF

Schuyler Callihan

Yesterday morning, class of 2020 wide receiver Sam Brown (Bloomingdale, GA) announced via Twitter than he would be rescinding his commitment to Central Florida. 

Brown has been one of the Mountaineers top targets throughout the entire recruiting cycle and even considered committing to West Virginia in the summer. Since his announcement, Brown picked up three SEC offers that may give West Virginia some trouble. Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss all offered yesterday afternoon giving him multiple options to choose from. 

Last weekend, Brown was suppose to visit Morgantown, but did not attend. The coaching staff has been trying to get him back on campus prior to the early signing period, but will be challenging with the dead period coming up.

West Virginia currently has two receivers committed in the 2020 recruiting class (Reese Smith & Devell Washington) and is hoping to fill one more scholarship at the position. 

With the early signing period looming, this will be one we have a close eye on.

