Top WVU WR Target Postpones Commitment

WVU fans will have to wait to see Kevin Thomas's decision.
Class of 2022 wide receiver Kevin Thomas (6'3", 190 lbs) of Neumann Goretti HS/Philadelphia, PA was set to make his decision this evening at 6:30 p.m. EST. However, Thomas posted on Twitter that he and his family have decided to hold off on announcing his college destination. Reasons for the delay are unknown but Thomas did recently move up his announcement date from July 31st to the 28th. 

Thomas is considering Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.

