Top WVU WR Target Postpones Commitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 wide receiver Kevin Thomas (6'3", 190 lbs) of Neumann Goretti HS/Philadelphia, PA was set to make his decision this evening at 6:30 p.m. EST. However, Thomas posted on Twitter that he and his family have decided to hold off on announcing his college destination. Reasons for the delay are unknown but Thomas did recently move up his announcement date from July 31st to the 28th.

Thomas is considering Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.