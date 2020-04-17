MountaineerMaven
WATCH: WVU RB Commit Jaylen Anderson Highlights

Schuyler Callihan

Late into Thursday evening, West Virginia picked up a big commitment in running back Jaylen Anderson (Perry, OH).

Anderson chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Duke, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt and several others.

Anderson (5'11" 205 lbs) has the look of an every down back. He stays low to the ground and can make guys miss once he hits the second level of the defense. He doesn't hesitate when hitting gaps and provides a great burst of speed out of the backfield. What makes Anderson even more intriguing is that he is also a big threat in the passing game, not only out of the backfield, but also has the ability to line up on the outside from time to time.

What are your thoughts on the Mountaineers' new pickup? How will he fit in the backfield? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments (4)
Hoosier1982
Hoosier1982

Looks pretty good!! Think he could see playing time immediately!!

No. 1-4
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

HCNB killin' it on the recruiting trail now !! Hell yeah !! #TrustingTheClimb #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

AlexXavierWVUBoy
AlexXavierWVUBoy

LETS GO

Halk35
Halk35

Looks like the next WVU/NFL back to me... we shall see

