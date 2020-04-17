WATCH: WVU RB Commit Jaylen Anderson Highlights

Late into Thursday evening, West Virginia picked up a big commitment in running back Jaylen Anderson (Perry, OH).

Anderson chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Duke, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt and several others.

Anderson (5'11" 205 lbs) has the look of an every down back. He stays low to the ground and can make guys miss once he hits the second level of the defense. He doesn't hesitate when hitting gaps and provides a great burst of speed out of the backfield. What makes Anderson even more intriguing is that he is also a big threat in the passing game, not only out of the backfield, but also has the ability to line up on the outside from time to time.

What are your thoughts on the Mountaineers' new pickup? How will he fit in the backfield? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

