    • December 4, 2021
    BREAKING: LB Wesley Bissainthe Announces Commitment

    A decision has been made.
    Moments ago, class of 2022 linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (6'1", 200 lbs) of Miami, FL announced that he has shut down his recruitment and has committed to Miami. Bissainthe chose the Hurricanes over Florida, Florida State, Penn State, and West Virginia. 

    Despite the Mountaineers losing out on Bissainthe, the pickup of JUCO linebacker Lee Kpogba a week ago will help mend the loss of Josh Chandler-Semedo who will be playing in his final game later this month in WVU's bowl game. 

