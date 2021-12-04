BREAKING: LB Wesley Bissainthe Announces Commitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Moments ago, class of 2022 linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (6'1", 200 lbs) of Miami, FL announced that he has shut down his recruitment and has committed to Miami. Bissainthe chose the Hurricanes over Florida, Florida State, Penn State, and West Virginia.

Despite the Mountaineers losing out on Bissainthe, the pickup of JUCO linebacker Lee Kpogba a week ago will help mend the loss of Josh Chandler-Semedo who will be playing in his final game later this month in WVU's bowl game.

