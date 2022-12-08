Skip to main content

West Virginia Expresses Interest in Wake Forest DB

WVU is among several schools that have offered the former Demon Deacon defensive back.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia's secondary had a rough year in 2022, mostly due to injuries and playing a bunch of inexperienced guys that just weren't quite ready for action but were forced into duty. 

WVU finished ninth in the Big 12 in passing yards allowed per game, allowing an average of 262.7 yards. 

In an effort to revamp the back end of Jordan Lesley's defense, the Mountaineer coaching staff has targeted several players in the transfer portal, including Wake Forest's Gavin Holmes. In three years with the Demon Deacons, Holmes recorded 45 tackles, three tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Currently, Holmes has a wide range of offers to sort through including the likes of Oregon State, Old Dominion, Baylor, Washington, Ole Miss, Texas, Kansas, Memphis, Houston, Tulane, Virginia Tech, and Arkansas.

Holmes will have two years of eligibility remaining. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_16844554_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes the Cut for FIU WR Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17042616_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia Loses Veteran Defensive End to Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
Blue Orange Geometric Business Converence YouTube Thumbnail (6)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU Transfer Portal Chaos + Bowl Picks

By Schuyler Callihan
Bob Huggins Navy Postgame
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Navy Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (8)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Defeats Navy

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19557824_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Navy

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_6308
Basketball

WVU - Navy Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
Dec 7, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) shoots a jumper during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Cruises Past Navy

By Christopher Hall