West Virginia Expresses Interest in Wake Forest DB

West Virginia's secondary had a rough year in 2022, mostly due to injuries and playing a bunch of inexperienced guys that just weren't quite ready for action but were forced into duty.

WVU finished ninth in the Big 12 in passing yards allowed per game, allowing an average of 262.7 yards.

In an effort to revamp the back end of Jordan Lesley's defense, the Mountaineer coaching staff has targeted several players in the transfer portal, including Wake Forest's Gavin Holmes. In three years with the Demon Deacons, Holmes recorded 45 tackles, three tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Currently, Holmes has a wide range of offers to sort through including the likes of Oregon State, Old Dominion, Baylor, Washington, Ole Miss, Texas, Kansas, Memphis, Houston, Tulane, Virginia Tech, and Arkansas.

Holmes will have two years of eligibility remaining.

