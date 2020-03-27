West Virginia Extends Offer to 2021 Ohio Wide Receiver

On Wednesday, the West Virginia coaching staff sent out an offer to class of 2021 wide receiver Markus Allen of Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio.

"I am truly blessed to receive an offer from Coach Gerad Parker. I think of the program highly and it's a program that holds a big name with receivers and in the Big 12," Allen said.

He also stated that he is excited to build his relationship with West Virginia offensive coordinator, Parker, and is looking to schedule an unofficial visit to Morgantown once everything clears up from the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a junior, Allen had a coming out party. He finished the year with 51 receptions for 1,099 yards and 15 touchdowns (school record). With another year under his belt, expect those numbers to rise once again as he will likely be who the team runs its offense through this fall.

Allen also holds offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa State, Pitt and others and tells Mountaineer Maven that he does not have a top list of schools or a leader in his recruitment at the moment. Although he doesn't have a top list yet, Allen does plan on making his decision on either his birthday (July 17th) or during his senior season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.