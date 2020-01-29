West Virginia Extends Offer to 2022 New Jersey Runningback

The Mountaineer coaching staff have offered a bundle of recruits over the last 48 hours, including one to class of 2022 runningback Nazir Dale of Camden, New Jersey.

"I didn't expect it, but I was excited when I found out," Dale said learning of the West Virginia offer. "I think WVU has a great program, but the football team may need a few more athletes to get it done overall, but I like the school."

Dale says that he has only spoke with runningbacks coach Chad Scott and is looking forward to building that bond throughout his recruitment. He also tells Mountaineer Maven that a trip to Morgantown has not been discussed with the coaching staff yet, but does intend to make the visit some time in the near future.

The Mountaineers join Temple in schools that have offered Dale, but with his talent, that list will only continue to grow over the next couple of years.