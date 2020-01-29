MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Extends Offer to 2022 New Jersey Runningback

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineer coaching staff have offered a bundle of recruits over the last 48 hours, including one to class of 2022 runningback Nazir Dale of Camden, New Jersey.

"I didn't expect it, but I was excited when I found out," Dale said learning of the West Virginia offer. "I think WVU has a great program, but the football team may need a few more athletes to get it done overall, but I like the school."

Dale says that he has only spoke with runningbacks coach Chad Scott and is looking forward to building that bond throughout his recruitment. He also tells Mountaineer Maven that a trip to Morgantown has not been discussed with the coaching staff yet, but does intend to make the visit some time in the near future.

The Mountaineers join Temple in schools that have offered Dale, but with his talent, that list will only continue to grow over the next couple of years.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football News Predicts a Huge Year for Neal Brown, West Virginia

West Virginia Football could make big strides in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

DEEZL

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Has New First Round Matchup

West Virginia won't have to go far for its opening round game

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

West Virginia is a "Top Choice" for Newly Offered 2021 Athlete

A visit is in the works for recently offered wide receiver

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

Meet West Virginia's New Soccer Head Coach Dan Stratford

WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons introduced newly hired soccer coach Dan Stratford

Christopher Hall

by

Halk35

2022 QB with Multiple SEC Offers, Shows Interest in West Virginia

Latest quarterback offer likes what he sees with the WVU coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

Young Mountaineer Fighting for His Life Spends a Day with WVU Football

Three year old Luke from Madison, WV, enjoys his day with Mountaineer Football

Schuyler Callihan

Three Reasons Why West Virginia Will Win the Big 12 Championship

Resurgent West Virginia has the Tools to Win the Big 12

Zach Campbell

WATCH: Jerry West Calls the Passing of Kobe Bryant the Saddest Day of His Life

Mountaineer great Jerry West talks more on the terrible tragedy from Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

What does Jevon Carters future in Phoenix hold?

The Suns continue to keep their best defender restricted to limited minutes

Anthony G. Halkias

by

John Pentol

Big Test Awaits No. 12 West Virginia in Lubbock

No. 12 West Virginia looks to remain in the Big 12 title conversation with a win at Texas Tech

Christopher Hall