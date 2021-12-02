Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    West Virginia Extends Offer to 2024 Virginia WR

    West Virginia seeking size on the outside with the latest offer
    Class of 2024 receiver Chanz Wiggins recently received an offer from West Virginia. 

    "I was shocked when I got offered," said Wiggins. "I haven't spoken to them since I went to their camp back in the summer," adding the camp "was great. I did what I had to do. The coaches loved what I showed them."

    He also holds offers from Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

    The 6'4" wideout uses his big frame well in all three levels of the passing game. His size and strength make him tough to bring down, turning a quick pass into a nice gain and using his size for big receptions downfield, most notably, in the endzone. He also noted that his best attribute is going up and attacking the ball but says he wants to improve his route running. 

    When it comes to choosing his destination, Wiggins said, "I want it to be a school that I enjoy, has a great education, good coaching staff, and a great atmosphere."

    There's no scheduled visit for Wiggins at this time, and with it still being early in his recruitment, he doesn't have a decision date in mind but hopes to commit during his junior season (2022). 

    Chanz Wiggins
    Recruiting

