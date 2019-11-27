Mountaineer
West Virginia Offers Top 2021 Pass Rusher

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, the Mountaineers extended an offer to class of 2021 defensive end Kechaun Bennett of Suffield, CT. The offer adds to a list that already includes Tennessee, Michigan, UConn, Rutgers, Penn State, Syracuse, Boston College, Pitt, and Nebraska.

"I was surprised when they offered, but when they did, I was grateful," said Bennett of the WVU offer. "I talked to Coach Seiler and they’re going through a rebuild right now, but that doesn't matter to me. We have a good relationship and they have been trying to get me to go down for a visit," he added.

When asked if he plans on taking a visit to West Virginia he said, "Probably so, although I haven't planned any of my visits yet."

The 6'4", 210-pound pass rusher is rated as a four star by numerous recruiting outlets. Bennett also added that he does not have a timeline on his college decision and wants to let the process play out.

