West Virginia Offers Top 2021 Pass Rusher

Last week, the Mountaineers extended an offer to class of 2021 defensive end Kechaun Bennett of Suffield, CT. The offer adds to a list that already includes Tennessee, Michigan, UConn, Rutgers, Penn State, Syracuse, Boston College, Pitt, and Nebraska.

"I was surprised when they offered, but when they did, I was grateful," said Bennett of the WVU offer. "I talked to Coach Seiler and they’re going through a rebuild right now, but that doesn't matter to me. We have a good relationship and they have been trying to get me to go down for a visit," he added.

When asked if he plans on taking a visit to West Virginia he said, "Probably so, although I haven't planned any of my visits yet."

The 6'4", 210-pound pass rusher is rated as a four star by numerous recruiting outlets. Bennett also added that he does not have a timeline on his college decision and wants to let the process play out.