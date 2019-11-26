Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Recruits Roundup: Recruits to Keep an Eye On

Schuyler Callihan

With the early signing period just under a month away (Dec, 18th-20th), we breakdown the current pieces of the recruiting class and which uncommitted names to keep an eye out for.

Current Commits:

QB Garrett Greene (Tallahassee, FL)

RB Lamy Constant (Brooklyn, NY)

WR Reese Smith (Danville, KY)

WR Devell Washington (Saginaw, MI)

TE Charles Finley (Wayne, NJ)

OL Chris Mayo (Hightstown, NJ)

OL Zach Frazier (Fairmont, WV)

OL Jacob Gamble (Iowa Western CC)

DL Quay Mays (Northwest Mississippi CC)

LB Taurus Simmons (Savannah, GA)

LB Lanell Carr (Saint Louis, MO)

CB Jackie Matthews (Mississippi Gulf Coast)

CB Jairo Faverus (Filton, England)

ATH David Vincent-Okoli (Gaithersburg, MD)

Head coach Neal Brown discusses the team's biggest needs as they approach signing day next month.

Names to Watch:

RB JJ Davis

*WR Douglas Emilien

*WR Sam Brown (UCF commit)

OL Ty'Kieast Crawford

*OL Tairiq Stewart (JUCO)

DL Yaya Diaby (JUCO)

DL Damarjhe Lewis

DE Avery Dunn

*DE Sean Martin

DE Wesley Bailey

DE Eddie Watkins

*DE Akheem Mesidor

CB Daryl Porter

CB Davonte Brown

S Quitman Kincaid

*-Serious Interest

Notes:

- RB JJ Davis of Bluefield, WV decommitted from Toledo on Nov. 4th.

- WR Sam Brown had serious interest in West Virginia in summer prior to committing to Central Florida.

- WR Douglas Emilien informed Mountaineer Maven of his top four schools on Nov. 14th (Cincinnati, Minnesota, West Virginia and Virginia). 

- DE Eddie Watkins decomitted from Georgia Tech on September 8th, has official visit scheduled for 

- DE Akheem Mesidor just released his top five schools yesterday (West Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse, UCLA and Georgia Tech).

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don't Count Kendall Out for 2020

Schuyler Callihan
2 0

He's not QB1 right now, but will he win back the job next year?

Neal Brown Film Review: Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan
0

The head coach takes a look back at last week's performance vs the Cowboys

West Virginia Meets Northern Iowa in SemiFinals of Cancun Challenge

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia and Northern Iowa first meeting comes in Cancun Challenge

Former Mountaineer Sets New Career High and Almost Sets a Team Record

John Pentol
0

Daxter Miles Jr had a career night on Sunday in a NAZ Suns loss vs the Lakeland Magic

Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Oklahoma State

41 0

Week 13 Helmet Stickers

BenBooth
0

We discuss the top individual performances from the West Virginia offense and defense in week 13.

Mountaineer Baseball Releases 2020 Schedule

Matt Albright
0

The 2020 schedule for Mountaineer baseball has been released.

Schuyler Callihan

This is a big addition for #WVU. What are your thoughts?

11 0

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Top 2020 JUCO Corner

Schuyler Callihan
0

Neal Brown and his staff have added another piece to the 2020 class

George Campbell Shows Out on Senior Day

Daniel Woods
0

Graduate transfer continues hot streak in his final career home game