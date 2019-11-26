Recruits Roundup: Recruits to Keep an Eye On

With the early signing period just under a month away (Dec, 18th-20th), we breakdown the current pieces of the recruiting class and which uncommitted names to keep an eye out for.

Current Commits:

QB Garrett Greene (Tallahassee, FL)

RB Lamy Constant (Brooklyn, NY)

WR Reese Smith (Danville, KY)

WR Devell Washington (Saginaw, MI)

TE Charles Finley (Wayne, NJ)

OL Chris Mayo (Hightstown, NJ)

OL Zach Frazier (Fairmont, WV)

OL Jacob Gamble (Iowa Western CC)

DL Quay Mays (Northwest Mississippi CC)

LB Taurus Simmons (Savannah, GA)

LB Lanell Carr (Saint Louis, MO)

CB Jackie Matthews (Mississippi Gulf Coast)

CB Jairo Faverus (Filton, England)

ATH David Vincent-Okoli (Gaithersburg, MD)

Head coach Neal Brown discusses the team's biggest needs as they approach signing day next month.

Names to Watch:

RB JJ Davis

*WR Douglas Emilien

*WR Sam Brown (UCF commit)

OL Ty'Kieast Crawford

*OL Tairiq Stewart (JUCO)

DL Yaya Diaby (JUCO)

DL Damarjhe Lewis

DE Avery Dunn

*DE Sean Martin

DE Wesley Bailey

DE Eddie Watkins

*DE Akheem Mesidor

CB Daryl Porter

CB Davonte Brown

S Quitman Kincaid

*-Serious Interest

Notes:

- RB JJ Davis of Bluefield, WV decommitted from Toledo on Nov. 4th.

- WR Sam Brown had serious interest in West Virginia in summer prior to committing to Central Florida.

- WR Douglas Emilien informed Mountaineer Maven of his top four schools on Nov. 14th (Cincinnati, Minnesota, West Virginia and Virginia).

- DE Eddie Watkins decomitted from Georgia Tech on September 8th, has official visit scheduled for

- DE Akheem Mesidor just released his top five schools yesterday (West Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse, UCLA and Georgia Tech).