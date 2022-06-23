West Virginia Gets Commitment from 2023 Cornerback

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia picked up its 12th commitment of the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday with the addition of cornerback Jordan Jackson (5'11", 175 lbs) of Fairfield, Ohio.

Jackson chose the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Maryland, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Ohio, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

"I chose WVU because ever since I stepped foot on the campus, it felt like home," Jackson told Mountaineers Now. "I’ve been there plenty of times with my brother and family as well. They have a great, very well-experienced coaching staff who knows what they’re doing."

His brother, if you're wondering, is Josiah Jackson - who committed to the program back on March 11th.

"It’s always been a dream to play together. It’s a blessing that we get to play at the same college together. It was something we talked about a lot. It means a lot."

When asked what he hopes to accomplish in Morgantown, Jackson responded, "I look to becoming the best player possible, improving my game even more to a higher level, helping West Virginia have one of the best defenses in the country, and getting that natty."

