West Virginia in Hot Pursuit of 2020 Athlete

While West Virginia is plowing full steam ahead in recruiting for their upcoming class of 2021 – the Mountaineers still have unfinished business inside the 2020 class.

This past weekend Mobile (AL) athlete Jordon Ingram took an official visit to West Virginia.

Ingram has been of priority of late for the Mountaineers - as he’s been visited by different members of the coaching staff the last few weeks.

West Virginia head coach, Neal Brown, has visited twice and running backs coach, Chad Scott, has also made the trip south.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound, Ingram, is being recruited as an athlete - though he was used primarily as a running back for St. Paul High this past season. He ran for 1,394 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior. He also caught 15 passes for 195 yards. He could also play linebacker at the next level.

Ingram still has one official visit left at his disposal. That final visit is likely to be decided between Tulane and Iowa.

In addition to West Virginia he also claims offers from Mississippi State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Tulane and Kansas among others.