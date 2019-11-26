West Virginia in Hot Pursuit of Former Georgia Tech Defensive End Commit

With the 2019 season rapidly approaching an end, the West Virginia coaching staff will soon be turning their collective focus on filling the remainder of the 2020 recruiting class.

One of the targets that will be heavily pursued is defensive end Eddie Watkins of Evergreen, Alabama. Watkins was originally committed to Georgia Tech, but opened his recruitment back up in early September and it appears West Virginia is in a good position for him.

"The conversations have been good and my interest has definitely went up. I have a close relationship with Coach Pogue and Coach Seiler. We talk every other day and I like the staff. Coach Neal [Brown] and I talk every other week or once a week," Watkins said. He also added that he likes what Coach Brown has done with the program and is looking forward to meeting him in person.

Watkins informed me that he has narrowed has list down to five schools - West Virginia, Purdue, Central Florida, Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee. He has already taken his visit to Purdue and will be making his way to Morgantown for a visit on December 6-8.

Something that really sticks out about West Virginia to Watkins is the possibility of seeing the field early in his career.

"I like them because I have a chance to go there as a freshman and make some big time plays and contribute big time minutes to the program."

Watkins will make his decision after he takes visits to his top five schools and is looking to sign in February.