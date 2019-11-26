Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia in Hot Pursuit of Former Georgia Tech Defensive End Commit

Schuyler Callihan

With the 2019 season rapidly approaching an end, the West Virginia coaching staff will soon be turning their collective focus on filling the remainder of the 2020 recruiting class.

One of the targets that will be heavily pursued is defensive end Eddie Watkins of Evergreen, Alabama. Watkins was originally committed to Georgia Tech, but opened his recruitment back up in early September and it appears West Virginia is in a good position for him.

"The conversations have been good and my interest has definitely went up. I have a close relationship with Coach Pogue and Coach Seiler. We talk every other day and I like the staff. Coach Neal [Brown] and I talk every other week or once a week," Watkins said. He also added that he likes what Coach Brown has done with the program and is looking forward to meeting him in person. 

Watkins informed me that he has narrowed has list down to five schools - West Virginia, Purdue, Central Florida, Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee. He has already taken his visit to Purdue and will be making his way to Morgantown for a visit on December 6-8.

Something that really sticks out about West Virginia to Watkins is the possibility of seeing the field early in his career.

"I like them because I have a chance to go there as a freshman and make some big time plays and contribute big time minutes to the program."

Watkins will make his decision after he takes visits to his top five schools and is looking to sign in February. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don't Count Kendall Out for 2020

Schuyler Callihan
2 0

He's not QB1 right now, but will he win back the job next year?

Neal Brown Film Review: Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan
0

The head coach takes a look back at last week's performance vs the Cowboys

West Virginia Meets Northern Iowa in SemiFinals of Cancun Challenge

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia and Northern Iowa first meeting comes in Cancun Challenge

Former Mountaineer Sets New Career High and Almost Sets a Team Record

John Pentol
0

Daxter Miles Jr had a career night on Sunday in a NAZ Suns loss vs the Lakeland Magic

Recruits Roundup: Recruits to Keep an Eye On

Schuyler Callihan
0

Many recruits are starting to narrow down their lists, we break it all down for you

Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Oklahoma State

41 0

Week 13 Helmet Stickers

BenBooth
0

We discuss the top individual performances from the West Virginia offense and defense in week 13.

Mountaineer Baseball Releases 2020 Schedule

Matt Albright
0

The 2020 schedule for Mountaineer baseball has been released.

Schuyler Callihan

This is a big addition for #WVU. What are your thoughts?

11 0

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Top 2020 JUCO Corner

Schuyler Callihan
0

Neal Brown and his staff have added another piece to the 2020 class