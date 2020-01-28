West Virginia is a "Top Choice" for Newly Offered 2021 Athlete

Earlier today, West Virginia extended an offer to class of 2021 athlete Aalah Brown of Valdosta, GA.

"I was excited when I got informed that I had received an offer from Coach Brown. I want to get up to Morgantown and see the campus and all the facilities. I hear it is a beautiful place," Brown tells Mountaineer Maven.

Brown says that he is planning to make his trip to Morgantown some time this summer for an unofficial visit.

The Mountaineers will be recruiting Brown as a wide receiver, with the main recruiting duties being handled by defensive coordinator, Vic Koenning. "He's a cool guy. He keeps it real. He doesn't sugar coat things and I respect him a lot for that."

He also noted that West Virginia is a place that is attractive to him and could potentially be a fit, "I believe that WVU has a great passing attack, even though it was down this past year. It's one that I can see myself being a part of. The fans are electric and I can't wait to get up there."

He currently holds offers from Ole Miss, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Pitt, South Florida and a few others.

When asked if he had a top list of schools at the moment, he responded, "Oregon is the one standing out at the moment as they have been my dream school since I was in 5th grade, but WVU is definitely a top choice."