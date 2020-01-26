MountaineerMaven
West Virginia is "High on the Radar" for 2021 Wide Receiver

Jonathan Martin

Massillon (Oh.) wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp made a return trip to Morgantown this weekend for junior day festivities.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound, receiver, had been to West Virginia on two prior occasions. However, he walked away from this visit with a different understanding about the Mountaineer program.

“The visit went super well,” said Wilson-Lamp. “I just got accustomed to everything so it was neat to meet other top recruits in the country. I also had a chance to talk to Coach [Neal] Brown.”

The personal time with the Mountaineers head man was vital - as it gave the receiving standout a more in-depth review of his potential future leader.

“It was good,” he said. “He’s legit about what he’s talking about. He’s a good guy.”

Wilson-Lamp has no shortage of offers - including West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Duke and Kentucky among others. But after his most recent visit to Morgantown - the Mountaineers find themselves in good standing.

“I’m blessed to be recruited by all the schools that are looking at me.” explained Wilson-Lamp. “But West Virginia is very high on my radar.”

