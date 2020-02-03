MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia is "In a Good Place" for 2021 Offensive Lineman

Jonathan Martin

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College offensive guard Colin Henrich made his first visit to West Virginia over the weekend and left with a scholarship offer in hand.

Henrich, 6-foot-3, 310-pounds, has formed a bond with the Mountaineer coaching staff over the last few months. His trip to participate in the final junior day festivities before a recruiting dead period showcased many highlights.

“Today was great,” said Henrich. “The great energy and chemistry the coaching staff have and the warm country vibe the West Virginia community has. The highlights were the current and future facilities that West Virginia has to offer and they have a state-of-the-art training program.”

What was expected to be mostly an informative day to learn more about the Mountaineer program quickly turned into identifying if Morgantown could be a future home.

“I was sitting in the o-line meeting room with Coach [Matt] Moore and my dad and Coach Moore was talking about what he was looking for in an interior lineman.”

“He said I met all of them and said he would like to offer me,” said Henrich. “The offer made me feel humbled and happy.”

Henrich is now closing in on double-digit offers and is in the process of narrowing his schools down to a top five. With offers from Boston College, South Carolina, LSU, among others it appears West Virginia is in good shape following his visit.

“They [WVU] are in a good place in my recruitment.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jonathan Martin at @JonathanKMartin

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

6'3" - 310? Get this guy to Morgantown

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: RB A'varius Sparrow Signs with West Virginia

West Virginia Football Signs RB A'varius Sparrow

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Improves Seeding

The Mountaineers rise in the latest projections

Schuyler Callihan

by

TRT1426

WVU Basketball: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

With March quickly approaching, just how high or low is the ceiling for the Mountaineer basketball team

Anthony G. Halkias

by

John Pentol

No. 13 West Virginia Hosts Iowa State Wednesday Night

No. 13 West Virginia looks to even the series with Iowa State in Morgantown

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

West Virginia has Hopes of Revenge Against Oklahoma

The West Virginia and Oklahoma women's basketball teams are set to face off for the second time this year.

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

2020 West Virginia Baseball Season Preview

The Mountaineers open the 2020 campaign in ten days.

Daniel Woods

by

John Pentol

Newcomers Building Success for Mountaineer Women

New trio helping stabilize the present and future of Mike Carey's team

Daniel Woods

Jevon Carter Linked to Trade Rumors

Could the former Mountaineer be on the move?

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

LISTEN: New Episode of The Blue Lot Podcast

Episode 4 of The Blue Lot is out now

John Pentol

National Signing Day: Names to Watch and Predictions

Full breakdown of the 2020 class and who could be added by tomorrow

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol