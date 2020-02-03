West Virginia is "In a Good Place" for 2021 Offensive Lineman

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College offensive guard Colin Henrich made his first visit to West Virginia over the weekend and left with a scholarship offer in hand.

Henrich, 6-foot-3, 310-pounds, has formed a bond with the Mountaineer coaching staff over the last few months. His trip to participate in the final junior day festivities before a recruiting dead period showcased many highlights.

“Today was great,” said Henrich. “The great energy and chemistry the coaching staff have and the warm country vibe the West Virginia community has. The highlights were the current and future facilities that West Virginia has to offer and they have a state-of-the-art training program.”

What was expected to be mostly an informative day to learn more about the Mountaineer program quickly turned into identifying if Morgantown could be a future home.

“I was sitting in the o-line meeting room with Coach [Matt] Moore and my dad and Coach Moore was talking about what he was looking for in an interior lineman.”

“He said I met all of them and said he would like to offer me,” said Henrich. “The offer made me feel humbled and happy.”

Henrich is now closing in on double-digit offers and is in the process of narrowing his schools down to a top five. With offers from Boston College, South Carolina, LSU, among others it appears West Virginia is in good shape following his visit.

“They [WVU] are in a good place in my recruitment.”

