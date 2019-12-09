Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia is in Position to Land 2020 Cornerback

Schuyler Callihan

This week was a busy one for the West Virginia coaching staff as they hit the recruiting trail hard, then hosted numerous top targets and recruits over the weekend for official visits. 

Last week, tight ends coach Travis Trickett and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae visited 2020 cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. of American Heritage high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

Porter said that the visit went great, but will not be answering any further questions until he makes his decision, which is slated for this Wednesday, December 11th.

When I spoke with Porter earlier in the week, he had an extremely high interest in West Virginia. "They keep in contact like once every week. Coach Trickett is the one who offered me. He's a cool guy and has believed in me since day one," Porter says. "Right now it's like speed dating with coach Addae. He sees something different in me and he wants a cover corner and that's what I am," he added. "Even though they had a rough season, I think I can still come in and help build the team back up defensively like the old days."

Porter also noted that he loves the culture and the family atmosphere that surrounds the program and is something that sticks out to him.

The other three schools he is considering are: Utah, Ole Miss and Washington State. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, St Johns Game Thread

Christopher Hall
16 0

West Virginia and St Johns will have their 38th meeting inside the Madison Square Garden

West Virginia All-Decade Team: 2010s

John Pentol
11 0

As the decade comes to an end, let's take a look at West Virginia's all decade team

West Virginia is "in the mix" to Land JUCO Corner

Schuyler Callihan
0

WVU searching for experience at the corner position

Things "Heating up" Between WVU and 2020 Defensive End

Schuyler Callihan
0

Former Georgia Tech commit puts West Virginia at top of recruitment

Running Back Lamy Constant Decommits from West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan
0

Mountaineers lose one of its top ranked recruits

Michigan State DE Commit Has "Fantastic" Visit at WVU

Schuyler Callihan
0

Is West Virginia in good position to flip the MSU commit?

Looking at West Virginia's Quarterback Battle Heading into 2020

Zach Campbell
0

West Virginia Mountaineers 2020 Quarterback Battle

BREAKING: Darius Stills Makes Decision on NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan
3 0

Darius Stills has decided to stay for his senior year with the Mountaineers

George Campbell to Apply for Sixth Year of Eligibility

Schuyler Callihan
2 0

This could be big news for the Mountaineers in 2020

West Virginia Wasn't Ready for Red Storm

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins stated that the Mountaineers weren't "ready to go" in 70-68 loss to St. John's Saturday afternoon.