West Virginia is in Position to Land 2020 Cornerback

This week was a busy one for the West Virginia coaching staff as they hit the recruiting trail hard, then hosted numerous top targets and recruits over the weekend for official visits.

Last week, tight ends coach Travis Trickett and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae visited 2020 cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. of American Heritage high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Porter said that the visit went great, but will not be answering any further questions until he makes his decision, which is slated for this Wednesday, December 11th.

When I spoke with Porter earlier in the week, he had an extremely high interest in West Virginia. "They keep in contact like once every week. Coach Trickett is the one who offered me. He's a cool guy and has believed in me since day one," Porter says. "Right now it's like speed dating with coach Addae. He sees something different in me and he wants a cover corner and that's what I am," he added. "Even though they had a rough season, I think I can still come in and help build the team back up defensively like the old days."

Porter also noted that he loves the culture and the family atmosphere that surrounds the program and is something that sticks out to him.

The other three schools he is considering are: Utah, Ole Miss and Washington State.