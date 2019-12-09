Mountaineer
West Virginia is "in the mix" to Land JUCO Corner

Schuyler Callihan

Following his visit to West Virginia this weekend, 2020 cornerback Lakevias Daniel (Jones County Junior College) says that the Mountaineers are "in the mix" and are at the top of his list. 

"The visit was great, I really enjoyed myself," Daniel said. A couple of tweets that Daniel sent out are also positive signs that Mountaineer fans can hang their hat on to.

Daniel also holds other offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Louisville, Tennessee and several others. There is no time period on when he will elect to make his decision.

With an already young cornerbacks room, added with losing Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey due to graduation, experience is something that the staff is seeking at the position. In ten games during the 2019 season, he collected 18 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

West Virginia, St Johns Game Thread

Christopher Hall
West Virginia and St Johns will have their 38th meeting inside the Madison Square Garden

West Virginia All-Decade Team: 2010s

John Pentol
As the decade comes to an end, let's take a look at West Virginia's all decade team

West Virginia is in Position to Land 2020 Cornerback

Schuyler Callihan
A decision is coming soon from WVU's top cornerback target

Things "Heating up" Between WVU and 2020 Defensive End

Schuyler Callihan
Former Georgia Tech commit puts West Virginia at top of recruitment

Running Back Lamy Constant Decommits from West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan
Mountaineers lose one of its top ranked recruits

Michigan State DE Commit Has "Fantastic" Visit at WVU

Schuyler Callihan
Is West Virginia in good position to flip the MSU commit?

Looking at West Virginia's Quarterback Battle Heading into 2020

Zach Campbell
West Virginia Mountaineers 2020 Quarterback Battle

BREAKING: Darius Stills Makes Decision on NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan
Darius Stills has decided to stay for his senior year with the Mountaineers

George Campbell to Apply for Sixth Year of Eligibility

Schuyler Callihan
This could be big news for the Mountaineers in 2020

West Virginia Wasn't Ready for Red Storm

Christopher Hall
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins stated that the Mountaineers weren't "ready to go" in 70-68 loss to St. John's Saturday afternoon.