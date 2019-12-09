West Virginia is "in the mix" to Land JUCO Corner

Following his visit to West Virginia this weekend, 2020 cornerback Lakevias Daniel (Jones County Junior College) says that the Mountaineers are "in the mix" and are at the top of his list.

"The visit was great, I really enjoyed myself," Daniel said. A couple of tweets that Daniel sent out are also positive signs that Mountaineer fans can hang their hat on to.

Daniel also holds other offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Louisville, Tennessee and several others. There is no time period on when he will elect to make his decision.

With an already young cornerbacks room, added with losing Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey due to graduation, experience is something that the staff is seeking at the position. In ten games during the 2019 season, he collected 18 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.