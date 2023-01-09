West Virginia is One of Three Finalists for Liberty DB Transfer

West Virginia is one of three schools in the running for Liberty safety transfer Rocket Rahimi (6'1", 190 lbs).

Sunday evening, Rahimi announced on Twitter that he will be choosing between Kansas State, SMU, and West Virginia and that decision could be coming any day now. Arizona State, Kansas, and Rutgers have also expressed interest.

Rahimi played one year at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California before transferring to Liberty. In two years with the Flames, Rahimi racked up 78 tackles, six interceptions, and one forced fumble.

He will have _ years of eligibility remaining.

