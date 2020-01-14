MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Linebacker Signee Collects Several Honors

Schuyler Callihan

One of the "hidden gems" in the Mountaineers 2020 signing class is linebacker Lanell Carr of DeSmet High School in Saint Louis, MO.

Carr had a remarkable senior season helping guide his team to a Missouri state championship. Among becoming a state champion, Carr received several awards this off-season including first team all-conference, first team all-district, first team all-state, first team all-metro and the hammer award, which is rewarded to the hardest hitter in the conference. 

Carr signed with West Virginia last month and will plan to enroll in the summer. He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and several others.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Excited for this young man

