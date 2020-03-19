MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Makes Final Six for 2021 Wide Receiver

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia has landed inside the final six for one of the top wide receiver prospects in the class of 2021.

Orlando (Fla.) receiver Christian Leary also includes Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida and Oklahoma inside his top six.

Leary recently announced a list of scheduled official visits for the spring and summer. He has set a tentative visit date to West Virginia for June 12-14.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound speedster, had a breakout season last year for Edgewater High. He totaled 46 receptions for 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for over 500 yards and eight touchdowns.

West Virginia currently has one wide receiver committed for the class of 2021 - Massillon (Oh.) standout, Andrew Wilson-Lamp. 

