West Virginia Makes the Cut for FIU WR Transfer

West Virginia's wide receiver room has shrunk considerably over the last week as Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James each announced that they would forgo their final year of eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition to that, sophomore receiver/punt returner Reese Smith announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

To replace that talent, the Mountaineer coaching staff is taking a dip in the portal themselves and are making progress with Florida International wide receiver Tyrese Chambers, who included West Virginia in his top eight schools. Others in the mix are Colorado, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Arizona State, Central Florida, Toledo, and Maryland.

In two years at Florida International, Chambers notched 96 receptions for 1,618 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

Chambers began his career at Fort Scott Junior College and then played one year at Sacred Heart before landing at FIU. He is a graduate transfer, meaning he will have one year of eligibility remaining and can play next fall.

