Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2022 DE Q’yaeir Price

Another New Jersey recruit is high on West Virginia.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday evening, class of 2022 defensive end Q’yaeir Price of DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey trimmed his list of schools from 14 to 10, keeping West Virginia in the mix.

Joining West Virginia in the top 10 is UConn, Pitt, Rutgers, Maryland, Syracuse, Indiana, Purdue, Boston College, and Kansas.

When asked what it was about the West Virginia program that has him intrigued, Price replied, "The thing about WVU that allowed them to make the cut was the love that was shown and the relationships that have been built with the coaching staff. Coach Trickett is my lead recruiter and we have a pretty good relationship."

Price noted that he's looking for a school with a great education, a place where he knows he will feel comfortable, and a school that the coach will care about him and his education and not just football.

Price does not have a decision date set and is unsure of when he plans on narrowing down his options once again. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-03-13 at 2.39.03 PM
Football

Jersey Numbers & Height/Weight Listed for Each WVU Football Newcomer

Mikey Kluska
Baseball

Mountaineers Drop First Game of Doubleheader to Central Michigan

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2022 DE Q’yaeir Price

RRRAnLtk
Basketball

Late Rally By KK Deans Advances WVU To Big 12 Semifinals

Elizabeth_Garabedian_BF93255D_F260_44B1_8D8A_369D417BF469
Basketball

Deans' Game Winning Drive Lands At No. 2 On SportsCenter's Top-Ten Plays

Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 3.19.38 PM
Recruiting

2022 CB Jacolby Spells Reveals Top 5 Schools, Includes West Virginia

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/13

Screen Shot 2021-03-13 at 9.30.20 AM
Recruiting

2023 Florida DE Receives WVU Offer at an Interesting Time