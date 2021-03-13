West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2022 DE Q’yaeir Price

Tuesday evening, class of 2022 defensive end Q’yaeir Price of DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey trimmed his list of schools from 14 to 10, keeping West Virginia in the mix.

Joining West Virginia in the top 10 is UConn, Pitt, Rutgers, Maryland, Syracuse, Indiana, Purdue, Boston College, and Kansas.

When asked what it was about the West Virginia program that has him intrigued, Price replied, "The thing about WVU that allowed them to make the cut was the love that was shown and the relationships that have been built with the coaching staff. Coach Trickett is my lead recruiter and we have a pretty good relationship."

Price noted that he's looking for a school with a great education, a place where he knows he will feel comfortable, and a school that the coach will care about him and his education and not just football.

Price does not have a decision date set and is unsure of when he plans on narrowing down his options once again.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.