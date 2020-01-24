West Virginia Makes Top 15 for 2021 Runningback

Earlier today, class of 2021 runningback Eric “Fatz” McDaniels released his top 15 schools, including West Virginia.

McDaniels picked up his offer from the Mountaineers last January and found out about the offer in an interesting way. “It was lunch time at school and I sit at a table with the football guys. Next thing I know, I see this big, buff coach come in and he pointed at me and everyone in the cafeteria was staring at me. Everyone kept saying I just got another offer, but I was just trying to play it off. He asked my coach what my nickname was and said yeah, that’s him, the head coach wants to offer him,” McDaniels explained. “When I told everyone about it they all went crazy.”

McDaniels talked about how the Mountaineers made the cut and what stuck out about them. “The coaching staff is amazing, especially coach Scott. He’s a cool person and someone you can vibe with and the rest of the staff is easy to talk to. Plus the fans just show a ton of love.”

McDaniels tells Mountaineer Maven that he might be in attendance for West Virginia’s junior day tomorrow, but it still unsure at this time. If he does make the trip, it’ll be his 2nd time on campus as he came on an unofficial visit in early September.

McDaniels also informs me that he doesn’t plan to make his decision until after his senior season concludes.