West Virginia Makes Top 7 for 2021 CB Javon Bullard

Schuyler Callihan

Saturday, class of 2021 cornerback Javon Bullard of Baldwin HS in Milledgeville, Georgia released his top seven schools on Twitter.

West Virginia made the cut along with Georgia, Louisville, NC State, Pitt, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The Mountaineers' coaching staff is putting an emphasis on recruiting corners in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Daylan Carnell, Ryan Barnes, Tyreek Chappell, Maxwell Hairston, and Damarius McGhee are also heavily interested in West Virginia and have included them in their top list of schools.

