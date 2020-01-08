MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Makes Top Five for 2021 Linebacker

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia finds themselves inside the top five for class of 2021 linebacker, Christopher Paul Jr.

The standout defender from Crisp County (Cordele, Ga.) HS also includes Nebraska, Cincinnati, Michigan State and TCU on his list.

Paul Jr., 6-foot-1, 220-pounds, has claimed the Mountaineers as one of his early leaders in large part because of his relationship with defensive coordinator, Vic Koenning.

“Coach (Vic) Koenning and I have a pretty good relationship,” Paul Jr. said. “He keeps in touch with me and has come to a couple of my practices.”

For West Virginia to take the next step in the recruitment process – getting him on campus for a visit will be of high priority. And though he’s yet to make the trip to Morgantown he’s excited – and positive – the visit will take place.

“I haven’t visited yet, but I’m definitely coming up.”

This past season Paul Jr. recorded 157 total tackles and 4.5 sacks which helped earn him Region-1 AAA Defensive Player of the Year honors. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Oklahoma State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Discuss the West Virginia, Oklahoma state game with fellow Mountaineer fans

WVU Baseball Leadoff Dinner Info and Details

Schuyler Callihan

Don't miss a great chance to meet the 2020 WVU Baseball team!

Alek Manoah Makes Big 12's All-Decade Team

Schuyler Callihan

One of West Virginia's best in program history can add to his accolades

Where Does West Virginia Land in Latest ESPN Bracketology?

Schuyler Callihan

March isn't here yet, but it's never to early for bracket talk

WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins Fined by Big 12

Christopher Hall

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins sanctioned by Big 12

What the Hiring of Matt Rhule Means for Will Grier's Future

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers have found a head coach, now what about quarterback?

Mountaineers in the Pros: Season Finale

Anthony G. Halkias

Check in to see which former Mountaineers will become free agents and how they performed throughout the course of the 2019-2020 NFL regular season

Mountaineers in the Playoffs: Wildcard Weekend

Anthony G. Halkias

Check to see how those former Mountaineers performed in week one of playoff action

Oscar Tshiebwe has reached elite status

Zach Campbell

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the Big 12 and nation's best

No. 17 West Virginia Overpowers Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

West Virginia wins first Big 12 game on the season with a 55-41 victory over Oklahoma State