West Virginia Makes Top Five for 2021 Linebacker

West Virginia finds themselves inside the top five for class of 2021 linebacker, Christopher Paul Jr.

The standout defender from Crisp County (Cordele, Ga.) HS also includes Nebraska, Cincinnati, Michigan State and TCU on his list.

Paul Jr., 6-foot-1, 220-pounds, has claimed the Mountaineers as one of his early leaders in large part because of his relationship with defensive coordinator, Vic Koenning.

“Coach (Vic) Koenning and I have a pretty good relationship,” Paul Jr. said. “He keeps in touch with me and has come to a couple of my practices.”

For West Virginia to take the next step in the recruitment process – getting him on campus for a visit will be of high priority. And though he’s yet to make the trip to Morgantown he’s excited – and positive – the visit will take place.

“I haven’t visited yet, but I’m definitely coming up.”

This past season Paul Jr. recorded 157 total tackles and 4.5 sacks which helped earn him Region-1 AAA Defensive Player of the Year honors.