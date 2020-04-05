West Virginia Makes Top Five for Coveted 2021 Wide Receiver

Despite the 2020 college football season up in the air, the West Virginia coaching staff continues to do their due diligence on the recruiting trail.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers received some good news as class of 2021 wide receiver Kaden Prather included West Virginia in his top five schools along with Oklahoma, Penn State, Maryland and South Carolina.

"Coach Brown is a great coach and West Virginia has been a dream school of mine since I was young," Prather told Mountaineer Maven. He also plans to take his official visits before making a decision, which may be put on hold due to the NCAA's restrictions of recruits visiting campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prather also held offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and a plethora of others.

