West Virginia Offers 2021 Wide Receiver Malachi Bennett

Schuyler Callihan

Thursday morning, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2021 wide receiver Malachi Bennett of Fairfield Prep in Fairfield, Alabama.

"I wasn't expecting it, I was surprised. I need to get down and visit," Bennett said. As far as when a visit could take place, Bennett responded, "Whenever things clear up and I get a chance to get out and go to colleges."

Bennett holds several offers stemming from the likes of South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisville, and UAB. South Carolina, Louisville, Georgia, and UAB are the current leaders to land Bennett, but he told Mountaineer Maven that he does not have an official top list and is hoping to make his decision known either during the upcoming season or shortly after.

