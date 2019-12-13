West Virginia Offers 2023 Cornerback

Yesterday morning, the West Virginia coaching staff sent out an offer to class of 2023 cornerback Khalil Ali of New Jersey.

"I'm so thankful that God gave me this chance and I'm thankful for everyone who has supported me. This is an exciting moment for me," Ali said. "Coach [Chad] Scott is my recruiter and I can't wait to develop a relationship with him. I think we will have a good bond," he adds.

Ali is only a freshman in high school, so it's still extremely early in the recruiting process, but did mention that he would like to visit West Virginia in the future.

Ali also holds an offer from Maryland and is receiving interest from several other schools.