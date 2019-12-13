Mountaineer Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Offers 2023 Cornerback

Schuyler Callihan

Yesterday morning, the West Virginia coaching staff sent out an offer to class of 2023 cornerback Khalil Ali of New Jersey.

"I'm so thankful that God gave me this chance and I'm thankful for everyone who has supported me. This is an exciting moment for me," Ali said. "Coach [Chad] Scott is my recruiter and I can't wait to develop a relationship with him. I think we will have a good bond," he adds.

Ali is only a freshman in high school, so it's still extremely early in the recruiting process, but did mention that he would like to visit West Virginia in the future. 

Ali also holds an offer from Maryland and is receiving interest from several other schools.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Austin Peay Game Thread

Christopher Hall

West Virginia versus Austin Peay Game thread

Recently Offered 2021 Recruit Hints at Playing in the Big 12

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia seems to be hitting the Bluegrass State hard

McKivitz Makes Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American

John Pentol

Colton McKivitz named one of the nations best

Huggins Motion Offense Pays Dividends in Lopsided Win

Christopher Hall

West Virginia spreads the floor and the Mountaineer frontcourt accounts for over half of the teams' points and assists

Tshiebwe Dominant in 84-53 Win

Michael Gresko

Oscar Tshiebwe continues to take advantage of his natural born gifts. The freshman recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end of the floor.

Top WVU WR Target Decommits From UCF

Schuyler Callihan

This is a good sign for West Virginia

Most Recent Offer Has Had His Eye on West Virginia for a While

Schuyler Callihan

2021 corner to visit this weekend, off the heels of being offered

Mountaineers Roll Over Austin Peay

Matt Albright

Mountaineers exorcise its demons, upend Austin Peay

WVU Men's Soccer Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc Resigns

Christopher Hall

West Virginia men's soccer is without a head coach after Marlon LeBlanc's resignation

West Virginia Looks to Bounce Back after a Hard Lesson

Christopher Hall

West Virginia welcomes one of the nations leading scorers as they look to get back in the win column against Austin Peay