Skip to main content

West Virginia Offers Experienced WR Transfer

Another receiver in play for the Mountaineers.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

A few wide receiver targets have flown off the board for West Virginia in the transfer portal over the last week or so, but they continue to add to their list as more and more enter the portal.

West Virginia is now in the mix for former South Florida receiver Xavier Weaver, who led the Bulls in receptions (53), receiving yards (718), and receiving touchdowns (6). During his four years at USF, Weaver totaled 116 receptions for 1,735 yards and eight touchdowns.

Since entering the portal, Weaver has drawn interest from other Power Five schools including Colorado, Oklahoma, and a few others. Colorado has already landed a former USF receiver in Jimmy Horn Jr., who was second on the team in each of the main three receiving categories. West Virginia offered Horn but did not make his final four.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Weaver will have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_19601631_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Already in a Tough Spot to Begin League Play

By Schuyler Callihan
Untitled design (10)
Big 12

Mountaineers Now: The Best of 2022

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19556758_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (12)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Drops Big 12 Opener to K-State in OT

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 22, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins gestures during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

No. 24 West Virginia Falls to Kansas State

By Christopher Hall
DSC_7650
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (13) gains yards after the catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium.
Football

The Giants Release David Sills

By Christopher Hall
DSC_6987
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan