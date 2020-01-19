West Virginia on the Verge of Filling Running Back Need

West Virginia remains in hot pursuit of a running back for the class of 2020 - and the search could be close to wrapping up.

Orlando (Fla.) running back A’varius Sparrow took an official visit to West Virginia this weekend.

Sparrow, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers in December, joining Rutgers and Florida Atlantic in the running for his services.

His recruitment has been seemingly off the radar for much of his senior season. That is not the case for his on-field play, however. He rushed for 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season for Jones High. The Tigers finished 13-2 and were the class 5-A state runners-up.

West Virginia has been seeking to add a running back for the class since the de-commitment of Lamy Constant in early December. Another target, La’Damian Webb, is also off the board after his recent commitment to Florida State.

Sources have told Mountaineer Maven that Mobile (AL) running back Jordon Ingram is another potential candidate to fill the void. An official visit to Morgantown could happen next weekend.