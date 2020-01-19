MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia on the Verge of Filling Running Back Need

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia remains in hot pursuit of a running back for the class of 2020 - and the search could be close to wrapping up.

Orlando (Fla.) running back A’varius Sparrow took an official visit to West Virginia this weekend.

Sparrow, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers in December, joining Rutgers and Florida Atlantic in the running for his services.

His recruitment has been seemingly off the radar for much of his senior season. That is not the case for his on-field play, however. He rushed for 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season for Jones High. The Tigers finished 13-2 and were the class 5-A state runners-up.

West Virginia has been seeking to add a running back for the class since the de-commitment of Lamy Constant in early December. Another target, La’Damian Webb, is also off the board after his recent commitment to Florida State.

Sources have told Mountaineer Maven that Mobile (AL) running back Jordon Ingram is another potential candidate to fill the void. An official visit to Morgantown could happen next weekend.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Kansas State Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

GAME THREAD: Live Updates from West Virginia vs TCU

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

No. 12 West Virginia Roughed up by Wildcats

Mountaineers crushed in Manhattan

Christopher Hall

by

Major1414

No. 2 Baylor drops Mountaineers on Saturday night

The No. 17 West Virginia women's basketball team fell to Baylor on Saturday evening, 91-51.

Quinn Burkitt

Top WVU Running Back Target Makes Decision

JUCO target makes his college choice

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia Makes Cut for 2020 Defensive End

The Mountaineers will be in the mix on signing day

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers Mailbag: Ask Wellington Smith Questions

Send in your questions on the site!

Schuyler Callihan

by

NYCDore

Sports Illustrated Top 25: West Virginia Sits Comfortably in Top 10

West Virginia right there at the top with some household names

Schuyler Callihan

by

Davidfarley

Seth Greenberg Vouches for Bob Huggins to be Elected to Hall of Fame

Huggins to the hall? Greenberg thinks so

Schuyler Callihan

https://www.si.com/college/2020/01/15/early-top-25-rankings-clemson-ohio-state-alabama?utm_campaign=si-ncaafb&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&xid=socialflow_twitter_si No West Virginia…

Zach Campbell

by

michaelgresko