West Virginia Receives Commitment from Class of 2023 Florida WR

Class of 2023 wide receiver Traylon Ray pledged his commitment to West Virginia Friday afternoon.

The 6'3" 185-pound wide out from North Florida Christian holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Central Florida, South Florida, Miami, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Tulane, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Umass and Western Kentucky.

Ray received an offer from WVU in late February, visited Morgantown during Towson weekend (Sept. 17) before committing to the Mountaineers coaching staff on Friday,

In 10 games this season, Ray has hauled in 52 passes for 1,025 yards* and 10 touchdowns, while also chipping in 110 yards on the ground and a pair of rushing TD's.

247Sports rates Ray as a four-star receiver while Rivals has him as a three star wide out.

Stats via MaxPreps*

